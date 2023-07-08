SULTAN NAZRIN BESTOWS DATUK LAT WITH ROYAL ARTIST TITLE

The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah today has bestowed the title of ‘Seniman Diraja’ (Royal Artist) on the country’s famous cartoonist Lat whose real name is Datuk Mohd Nor Khalid.

Sultan Nazrin said the honour was in recognition of the artist’s significant role and contributions to the country.

His Royal Highness made the announcement in his address during the opening ceremony of the Lat House Gallery here today.

He said treasures on display at Lat House Gallery are hoped to be a source of inspiration for the people, especially among young Malaysians.

Sultan Nazrin said the legacy of such a great artist should be handed down to the younger generation and the gallery would become a treasure trove to all Malaysians.

“May the Lat House Gallery remain a symbol of the great achievement of an artist whom Allah SWT has blessed with extraordinary talent.

Sultan Nazrin said through simple sketches Lat managed to highlight sharp observations about the life of a plural society living in harmony.

He said Lat's caricatures reveal the truths of living in a society made up of different races, religions, cultures and languages.

“Lat sees these differences as a national asset and treasure of immense value and chooses to emphasise the shared experiences of these multi-ethnic members of society such as the joy of wedding ceremonies, festive celebrations, schooling years or getting caught in traffic crawls, to enjoying food at a restaurant, among others.

“His work carries a clear message that people of diverse backgrounds instinctively live in peace and harmony in a spirit of mutual respect; diverse people do not harbour prejudice towards one another due to their differences in race, religious beliefs, cultural practices, and language proficiency.

“Lat House Gallery displays the history of life, the twists and turns of an artist’s journey, recording the various achievements of a ‘kampung’ (village) boy who became a ‘town boy’, and who now stands proud among internationally renowned artists.

“However, Lat remains a humble village boy, embodying the paddy plant - the more it grows, the lower it bends. May Allah SWT grant Lat the best of health to continue his work,” he said.

His Royal Highness said that Lat's observation of life’s vibrance has been encapsulated through his popular works such as ‘Kampung Boy’ and ‘Town Boy’ which are prime examples of his detailed observations on issues encompassing rural and urban life.

“Lat stands out within Malaysia’s cartooning scene, his contribution and involvement elevating him as an intelligent and ingenious cartoonist of unique character.

“His simple sketches perfected through experience have placed Lat's works in a class of their own, garnering various international awards and accolades, which in turn, have brought glory to the nation,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin said that Lat’s works reflect his personal views and analysis on various issues, touching on the lives of ordinary people such as bus drivers, taxi drivers, traffic police, customs and immigration officers, doctors and nurses, judges and lawyers, sports figures and national leaders, covering issues on the local, national and international front.

“Behind humorous caricatures and snappy dialogues, lay the serious philosophies and messages, witty sarcasm, questions, and advice, all conveyed with wisdom and intellectual acuity that invited neither conflict nor hostility.

Lat showed a keen interest in comics published in Utusan Melayu and Utusan Zaman newspapers since childhood and was encouraged by his family.

Among his early works included ‘Karya Tua Keladi' published in Majalah Filem in Singapore in 1966, and ‘Keluarga Si Mamat’ comic series which was first published in 1968 and continued for 26 years in Berita Minggu.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency