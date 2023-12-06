Sultan Kudarat Governor Offers PHP1 Million Bounty for MSU-Marawi Bombers

Sultan Kudarat - Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu of Sultan Kudarat has announced a PHP1 million reward for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators behind the Mindanao State University (MSU) gymnasium bombing in Marawi City. The bombing, which took place during a Catholic mass on December 3, resulted in four deaths and left 50 injured.

According to Philippines News Agency, Mangudadatu condemned the bombing as a "barbaric, terroristic, and inhumane act," stating in a Wednesday announcement that the bounty is intended to expedite the investigation and bring justice to the victims. During a meeting of the Soccsksargen Regional Development Council (RDC-12) on Monday, he emphasized that the attack should not cause division among Muslims and Christians.

The RDC-12 passed Resolution 253, denouncing the MSU-Marawi bombing. Mangudadatu urged the people of Mindanao to remain calm and allow authorities to handle the investigation, hoping to prevent further escalation of the situation.