Sultan Kudarat DepEd exec escapes murder try, wife hurt

ISULAN: An education official escaped a murder attempt, but his wife was slightly injured when gunmen opened fire on his parked vehicle at 4:45 p.m. in Barangay Kalawag 2 here Monday. Lt. Col. Richelu Alucilja, town police chief, said Eric Balancio, 51, education program supervisor of the Sultan Kudarat schools division office, had just alighted from his car (MAQ 3509) and entered the cooperative office when the motorcycle-riding attackers arrived and opened fire. His wife, Norilyn, 51, who was inside the car, sustained minor injuries from glass debris. Alucilja said the attackers immediately fled. Police are determining if the attack was work-related or a case of personal grudge. Source: Philippines News Agency