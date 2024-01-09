Latest News

Sultan Kudarat DepEd exec escapes murder try, wife hurt

ISULAN: An education official escaped a murder attempt, but his wife was slightly injured when gunmen opened fire on his parked vehicle at 4:45 p.m. in Barangay Kalawag 2 here Monday. Lt. Col. Richelu Alucilja, town police chief, said Eric Balancio, 51, education program supervisor of the Sultan Kudarat schools division office, had just alighted from his car (MAQ 3509) and entered the cooperative office when the motorcycle-riding attackers arrived and opened fire. His wife, Norilyn, 51, who was inside the car, sustained minor injuries from glass debris. Alucilja said the attackers immediately fled. Police are determining if the attack was work-related or a case of personal grudge. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.