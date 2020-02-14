Sultan Kudarat cops promote love, serenade mothers on ‘V Day’

To spread love and recognize the love of mothers to their family and children, police personnel of the President Quirino municipal police in Sultan Kudarat province on Friday serenaded mothers and offered them flowers as part of the Valentine's Day celebration.

At about 6 a.m., about a dozen teams of police officers spread out in groups in Barangay Poblacion of President Quirino town, armed only with guitars, flowers, and heart shaped balloons to render songs and serenade mothers.

Capt. Jessie Silva Jr., chief of the President Quirino police office, said the approach aims to promote love in the community they serve and protect.

We would like to spread love and positive vibes, Silva said, adding that they chose mothers to recognize the unconditional love that they have for their family and children.

Mothers were awakened by the songs rendered by the police officers early Friday, emerging from their homes to see who were serenading them with love songs.

The mothers were also met with flowers and heart shaped balloons, as they appreciated the gesture of the singing cops.

Source: Philippines News Agency