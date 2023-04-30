SUHAILI RETAINED AS LABUAN’S MALAY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESIDENT

The Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (DPMM) Labuan’s extraordinary general meeting on Sunday saw its president Datuk Suhaili Abd Rahman returned unopposed for a second term between 2023 and 2026.

Suhaili told Bernama that he was happy with the unity within Labuan DPMM, an umbrella group for about 100 companies.

"The chamber will continue to maintain its reputation and work together to promote economic and trade development," Suhaili, who is Asian Supply Base Sdn Bhd chairman and Labuan Member of Parliament said.

DPMM Labuan will continue to explore and capitalise on business opportunities to expand the market for its members, he said.

Asian Supply Base Sdn Bhd former chief executive officer Datuk Haris Annuar Tan returned unopposed as deputy president, and Mohammad Norizam Muhamad Don as vice president.

There was no drastic change of faces in the 2023-2026 line-up for the country’s oldest business chamber.

The appointment of the honourary secretary, treasurer, youth and women council chair will be made in the next committee meeting.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency