﻿Sugar producers sound alarm over proposed new importation

Sugar producers have sounded the alarm over a new proposal from the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) to import sugar.

In a statement on Friday, the United Sugar Producers Federation (UNIFED), the largest in the country with more than 30,000 member-planters nationwide, said the proposal seeks the entry of 350,000 metric tons (MTs) of raw and refined sugar into the country.

UNIFED president Manuel Lamata, who is based in Negros Occidental, said they have obtained a draft copy of Sugar Order (SO) No. 4, which is “similar and in a bigger volume” than what was provided in SO 3.

“The moment Administrator Serafica signs and makes the draft SO 4 official, we will haul him to court again for contempt and seek his arrest for defying the ongoing case filed against him related to the suspended SO 3,” he added.

Last February, the regional trial courts in Sagay City and Himamaylan City in Negros Occidental issued separate preliminary injunctions against the importation of 200,000 MTs of refined sugar under SO 3.

Lamata said while they are not against any importation based on factual supply and demand data, the SRA’s proposed import program is “clearly favoring a particular sector and that is what we are against.”

He added the draft copy of SO 4 issued on April 5, is “tantamount to a midnight deal that will obviously greatly benefit the industrial users, particularly the bottling companies.”

The proposed 350,000 MTs of sugar imports comprise 250,000 MTs of refined sugar, of which 150,000 MTs have been specified as premium grade or bottlers’ grade refined sugar, while the remaining 100,000 MTs are raw sugar.

“The proposed SO 4 is a slap on the faces of the two regional trial courts here that issued rulings to halt any importation program pending a final resolution to the cases that have been deemed to cause damage to the sugar industry,” the UNIFED president said.

SO 3 was supposed to allow the importation of 200,000 MTs of refined sugar for industrial users between March and May, but the sugar producers called it “ill-timed” as it would happen at the peak of the milling season, which already led to a huge decrease in sugar prices.

However, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said in a previous statement the decision to import some agricultural commodities such as sugar is backed by data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

He added the Philippines is seen to have a supply deficiency for commodities such as sugar for the first and second quarters of 2022.

Source: Philippines News Agency