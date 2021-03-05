Sugar industry leaders eyeing procurement of Covovax vaccines

Stakeholders of the sugar industry are negotiating for the procurement of Covovax, a vaccine developed by Novavax Inc. and distributed locally by Faberco Life Sciences Inc., to initiate a mass inoculation program against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a statement on Thursday, Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) Board Member Emilio Bernardino Yulo said SRA officials along with millers, sugar federations, planters, and local government units (LGUs) in sugar-producing areas are in talks with the Covovax distributors.

They are working on how to directly secure slots from the 30 million doses initially reserved for the Philippine government, he added.

“We are now in exploratory talks with the makers of Covovax and our next step is to reach out to sugar federations all over the country as well as to LGUs to speed up this process so we can help jumpstart the economy which will also be good for the industry,” Yulo, who hails from Negros Occidental and the representative of the planters’ sector in the SRA Board, said.

He pointed out that the sugar industry needs to support mass vaccination to protect its stakeholders and to allow industries heavily using sugar to also go back to normalcy.

“Tourism, restaurants, schools that are heavily affected by the pandemic are among our biggest consumers and the soonest we can go back to normalcy through mass vaccination, the better it is for the industry and for our economy,” Yulo said.

Sugar industry leaders were briefed by distributors of Covovax in a recent virtual conference facilitated by Yulo, fellow SRA Board Member Roland Beltran, who represents the millers’ sector, and multi-sectoral alliance Tatak Kalamay.

“Tatak Kalamay, which has a membership in almost all sugar-producing areas, will be mobilized in the vaccination campaign,” Yulo said.

He added that it is interesting that in the clinical trials for Covovax, the special group of the immunocompromised group and the older population from 65-84 years old has been included.

“It is also reasonably priced with an indicative price plus estimated logistical costs to Bacolod at PHP1,400 for two doses,” he added.

Vaccine distributors are looking at a mass rollout by the third quarter of the year, but are hoping that they will be able to distribute Covovax by June or July in the Philippines, Yulo said.

Some 1.2 billion doses of Covovax are expected to be produced by the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.

Source: Philippines News Agency