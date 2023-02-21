Sudanese man linked to organ trafficking nabbed in Makati

MANILA: A Sudanese man allegedly involved in human organ trafficking was arrested Tuesday morning by members of the Bureau of Immigration's (BI) Intelligence Division in Makati City.

In a statement, the BI identified the suspect as 44-year-old Badreldin Elzaki Ibrahim El Habbib who is the subject of a warrant of deportation issued by Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

The warrant was released following a summary deportation order issued in 2013 against the foreigner for undesirability.

The BI said it received a request from the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in 2009, informing the agency about El Habbib’s involvement in organ trafficking which victimized patients in the Middle East country.

He was alleged to have enticed and recruited Saudi nationals needing kidney transplants to have it in the Philippines but ended up swindling his victims.

In September 2009, El Habbib was previously arrested but was released for posting bail and has since remained at large.

“His presence in the country poses a threat to Filipinos. Hence he has been arrested, and will be deported for violating immigration laws,” he added

Source: Philippines News Agency