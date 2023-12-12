Sucden Financial Expands Risk Technology Partnership with Nasdaq to Enhance Market Coverage and Data Analytics

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sucden Financial, the multi-asset execution, clearing, and liquidity provider, and Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that they have agreed to extend their risk technology partnership, which will further enhance Sucden Financial’s ability to monitor, manage, and mitigate market and liquidity risk globally.

Sucden Financial uses the Nasdaq Risk Platform across proprietary and client trading portfolios, using the live view of risk, detailed analytics, and live derivative pricing to support real-time decision-making.

This agreement will integrate several additional safeguards and controls into the system whilst expanding the platform’s coverage across new exchanges in Europe, North America, and Asia to meet the growing needs of Sucden Financial’s clients.

“We prioritise effective risk management across our operations. We are happy to extend our partnership with Nasdaq and continue enhancing the platform, which helps manage our market and liquidity risks across multiple asset classes in real-time,” said Mike Coomber, Chief Risk Officer at Sucden Financial.

“We welcome the opportunity to deepen our partnership with Sucden Financial, who are operating at the forefront of the industry,” said Malcolm Warne, Head of Product for the Nasdaq Risk Platform. “In an ever more volatile environment, the ability to calculate risk in real-time serves as a great competitive advantage, unlocking overnight liquidity, improving capital efficiency, and reducing the financial burden of legacy risk systems. By offering a fully managed service our clients can focus on business expansion and risk management, rather than operating risk infrastructure.”

Nasdaq’s Marketplace Technology business serves as one of the world’s largest market infrastructure technology providers, providing multi-asset solutions to more than 130 marketplaces, CCPs, CSDs and regulators in over 50 countries. It offers reliable and scalable technology across the trade lifecycle, helping organisations to drive efficiency, transparency, and liquidity with unparalleled resiliency.

The company’s risk technology is widely used across the bank and broker-dealer community, with new functionality delivered to all clients every three weeks. Built in the cloud and deployed via SaaS, the Nasdaq Risk Platform has the ability to scale rapidly, helping clients navigate periods of extreme market volatility when it is most needed.

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income, and commodities. Sucden Financial has a proven track record of 50 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world’s leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations. Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

sucdenfinancial.com

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

