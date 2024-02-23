Subic Port launches state-of-the-art vessel traffic management system

MANILA: The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) has launched a state-of-the-art Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) that will significantly improve port management efficiency as well as the safety and security of the various ports inside the facility. In a statement Friday, Senior Deputy Administrator for Port Operations Ronnie Yambao, the new VTMS will provide the SBMA with increased marine radar coverage or vessel tracking and detection since the current VTMS already has deficiencies and dead spots in the existing radar coverage of the bay. 'A number of areas in the north of Subic Bay, Triboa Bay in the East, and areas around and beyond Grande Island have zero radar coverage. The replacement of radar at the Seaport Building, and the construction and installation of a new radar station at the Ilanin area will broaden the coverage,' he said. The installation of the new VTMS project also included the replacement of VHF and Automatic Identification System (AIS); replacement of VTMS Operator Consoles with new VTMS software (Computers, microphones, headsets, and speakers); Installation of monitoring display and printer; provision of database and application servers; and renovation of VTMS Operator Room and Equipment Room. The project also includes the installation of CCTVs at the Seaport department and at the Kalaklan and Ilanin areas to increase visual coverage and provide operators the ability to track smaller vessels that may not show up on radar. The new VTMS will also integrate a Port Management System that supports the financial aspects of a ship's visit and provides information to service providers, terminals, waste collectors, and ship chandlers, as well as the government. Meanwhile, SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose Aliño said the VTMS will raise the bar of traffic management services of the Port of Subic to eventually qualify as one of the leading ports in the world. He noted that SBMA is currently using a VTMS that was installed as part of the Subic Bay Port Development Project in 2008, 'which has been in operation for more than 15 years.' Funding for the upgrade of the system was approved by the National Government under the General Appropriations Act for 2021 with an allocation of PHP270 million, he said. The winning bidder was Northwind Communications and Electronic Incorporated-Xanatos Marine Ltd. with a contract amount of PHP233 million, and a notice to proceed was issued to the company on June 14, 2022. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency