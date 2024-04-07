SUBDUED RAYA MOOD AT SEGAMA BAZAAR COMPLEX AS SHOPPERS GO ONLINE

KOTA KINABALU, The Segama Complex Bazaar, a popular destination for Sabahans to procure Hari Raya Aidilfitri essentials annually, appears somewhat subdued this year compared to previous years. Traders interviewed by Bernama expressed disappointment as Hari Raya items failed to attract the usual attention from shoppers, while residents cited moderate festivities and increased online shopping as reasons for their diminished footfall in physical stores. Saidah Mataru, 34, a vendor specialising in crystal bracelets, bags, and gold jewelry, acknowledged the notable decline in buyers this year. With six years of experience in the trade, Saidah observed that during previous Aidilfitri celebrations, crowds would throng Segama to buy accessories, flowers, and clothing. "However, this year, even though Hari Raya is just around the corner, there are fewer buyers," she said during an interview with Bernama today, suggesting that one of the causes may be the closure of many shops in Segama after the COVID-19 pandemic , resulting in limited choices for the public. Mignaline Rudy, 27, also experienced this change when the pearl accessories she sells, which usually garner enthusiastic buyers, saw fewer buyers this year. She has also been selling sarongs, brought in from Sarawak, since 2018, for RM8 each and is grateful there is still a demand for them as the patterns are suitable for making blouses or traditional Malay attire. "Usually, about 10 days before Hari Raya, this place would be bustling with buyers," she said. She pointed out that the restaurant adjacent to her stall has suffered too as only a handful of people came to break fast there. Rozirah Demsio, 22, who sells robes and dresses at the KK Plaza shopping centre, observed a decline in the number of shoppers as Hari Raya drew nearer, despite a surge just before Ramadan. With only a few days remaining until Hari Raya Aidilfitri, she hopes to sell out all her robes, priced between RM60 and RM140. "Not many shoppers indeed; perhaps there's no 'festive mood' t his year. Personally, I've only prepared one outfit for the first day of Raya," she remarked. Meanwhile, Nurnabila Abd Khalid, 20, a student at Kota Kinabalu Polytechnic, and Nurtijaniah Sabtu, 20, a student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Menumbok, chose to shop both online and in physical stores. "Online shopping, like on TikTok, is more cost-effective compared to physical stores. You can find lower prices, with some even offering vouchers and free delivery, especially during festive seasons," explained Nurnabila, who purchased four sets of Raya clothes. Meanwhile, Dayang Fatimah Nawi, 52, said that she only bought Raya cookies from her friends, because it was easier to deal with them as they are familiar with each other. Nurfatimah Zulkefli, 24, opted for online shopping because with RM100 she could buy two outfits, with free shipping. "Online shopping offers convenience-no crowds and, most importantly, no traffic jams. However, you must order early to ensure the purchases arrive before Raya," highligh ted Nurfatimah, who hails from Sandakan. Source: BERNAMA News Agency