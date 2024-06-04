STUDY REVEALS ANNUAL ALLERGIC DISEASES COST UP TO 6,600 EUROS PER PATIENT

KUALA LUMPUR, Allergic diseases cost between 1,823 euros and 6,656 euros per patient annually if only consider the direct costs derived from healthcare, according to a study of the data collected via the European HEAD registry promoted by the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI). (1 euro = RM5.11)

According to EAACI in a statement, the HEAD registry was launched to describe patterns of care for allergic diseases and asthma and to assess their impact on costs, both financial and personal.

On average, adult patients lost between 2.68 and 5.33 days of work, children between 14.88 and 24.09 days of school and their families between 3.99 and 23.35 days.

The HEAD registry, with nearly 800 patients, serves to evaluate the economic and social impact of allergies at a European level.

‘Allergic diseases and asthma are among the most common chronic diseases worldwide and account for a considerable global health burden. However, their real impact is difficult to estimate due to the lack of rep

resentativeness and incompleteness of the available data.

‘The significant burden of allergic diseases, according to this research, calls for immediate action to improve their management. Treatments advised by EAACI guidelines can improve outcomes, but global clean air measures are needed to make a significant impact,’ said Dr Ioana Agache, who chairs EAACI’s Research and Outreach Committee (ROC).

Discussion on how to facilitate the translation of trial and research results into routine clinical practice, was also one of the topics covered at the recent EAACI Congress, which was held at the Feria de Valencia until June 3.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency