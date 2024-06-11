Study on possible state workers pay hike done by end-June – DBM

MANILA: The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Tuesday reported the study on the possible increase in the salaries of government workers is targeted to be completed by the end of June this year. In a statement, the DBM said the Compensation and Benefits Study for salary adjustments of state workers is still ongoing. Spearheaded by the DBM and the Governance Commission for Government-Owned or -Controlled Corporations (GCG), the Compensation and Benefits Study will explore various aspects of the current compensation system, including salaries, benefits, and allowances, to identify areas for improvement. 'The results of the study will likewise serve as the basis for making necessary changes in the Total Compensation Framework of civilian government personnel to ensure fair and timely salary adjustment for government workers,' the budget department said. Once finalized, the study will be presented to both the DBM and GCG. 'The DBM assures its readiness to support the implementation of the salary ad justment once approved, to ensure a competitive and equitable compensation package for our civil servants. We will find a way to fund its implementation, subject to excess revenue to be collected by the national government,' the agency noted. The DBM previously said a consultancy firm has been tapped to conduct the study. Source: Philippines News Agency