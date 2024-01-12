Students, teachers ‘happy and engaged’ on DepEd’s 1st Catch-up Friday

MANILA: The Department of Education (DepEd) has reported a successful first Catch-up Friday in public schools across the country. According to DepEd's Curriculum and Teaching Strand (CTS), the first Catch-up Friday focused on Drop Everything And Read (DEAR) as indicated in the DepEd Memorandum No. 001 s. 2024 which says that this month will be dedicated to the activity. "In the schools we visited, students were reading books they brought, borrowed from classmates, provided by schools from libraries or library hubs, or provided by [local government units] LGUs," the CTS said. Different varieties of reading materials and strategies were also used by teachers to engage students in reading. "We saw happy and engaged students and teachers," the CTS added. Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte announced during her speech at the culmination of the National Reading Month held at Esteban Abada Elementary School in Quezon City last year that Catch-up Fridays will start on Jan. 12 to improve basic education learners' reading and writing skills. "Subukan lang natin. Tingnan natin kung meron tayong makikita na pagbabago after we do it during the term of President [Ferdinand R.] Marcos [Jr.]. Six years nating gawin. Habulin natin kung ano 'yung mga kailangan nating habulin, na kailangang matutunan ng mga bata (Let's give it a try. Let's see if we there will be an improvement during the term of President Marcos. We'll do it in six years. Let's catch up what the children need to learn)," Duterte said. Private schools are also being encouraged by DepEd to adopt Catch-up Fridays which aims to provide opportunities to enhance learner's academic performance particularly the low proficiency levels in reading based on the recent national and international large-scale assessments. The DepEd also cited Catch-up Fridays in its memorandum as integral in the National Reading and Mathematics Programs which are critical in subprograms of the agency's National Learning Recovery Program. It also operationalizes the Na tional Reading Program as well as the Values, Health, and Peace Education and Homeroom Guidance Program. The DepEd clarified that the activities during Catch-up Fridays will not be graded. Schools are encouraged to strengthen stakeholder engagement to gather support and ensure its sustainability. Source: Philippines News Agency