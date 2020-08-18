Structural damage reported as 6.5-magnitude quake jolts Bicol

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake jolted Quezon and parts of Bicol and the Visayas on Tuesday morning and caused some structural damage in Masbate province.

Paul Alanis, resident volcanologist of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) in Albay, said the tremor that struck at around 8:03 a.m. was recorded five kilometers southwest of Cataingan town in Masbate.

It was felt at Intensity V in Masbate City, Masbate; Intensity IV in Palo, Leyte, Iloilo City, Roxas City, Capiz and Naval, Biliran; Intensity III in Bago City, Negros Occidental, Malinao, Aklan, Jamindan, Capiz and Ormoc City; Intensity II in Gumaca, Quezon, Sipalay City, Negros Occidental, Valderrama, Antique, Sipocot, Camarines Sur, Talibon, Bohol and San Francisco, Cebu; and Intensity I in Malay, Aklan and Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental.

Jessar Adornado, operations head of Office of Civil Defense-Bicol, in an interview said the 3rd district of Masbate suffered damage, especially the towns of Palanas and Cataingan, where some collapsed structures and cracks in houses, as well the town hall, were reported.

“As per initial info from our Masbate provincial disaster risk reduction management office, LGU Palanas reported damages. We are on our way to Masbate now and we will conduct a damage assessment,” Adornado said.

Meanwhile, the normal delivery of power transmission services by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) in Bicol was reported despite the 6.5 magnitude earthquake.

“The Bicol grid remains intact as there are no reports of power interruption and damaged transmission facilities in Bicol region and nearby areas where the earthquake was felt,” an NGCP advisory said.

