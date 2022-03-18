﻿Strong winds damage homes in Maguindanao town

COTABATO CITY – At least 14 houses made of light materials were destroyed when strong winds hit the upland town of South Upi in Maguindanao, a local official reported Thursday.

Michael Bilbaoco, head of the South Upi municipal disaster risk reduction and management office, said in a radio interview that strong winds hit the village of Timanan at past 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“Some big trees were also toppled down,” he said.

Prince Kusain, a resident of Barangay Timanan, said they were stunned by the strong winds blowing down trees and their homes.

“Galvanized sheets were removed from house roofs, other materials were seen hanging in electric posts,” Kusain said in his Facebook page.

Bilbaoco, however, said no casualty was reported in the incident.

The damaged houses made of wood and galvanized iron were torn to pieces in what locals believed was a “buhawi” (tornado), he said.

On orders of South Upi Mayor Reynalbert Insular, the local government has started extending aid to the affected families. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency