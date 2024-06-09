STRONG INTEGRATION AMONG MALAYSIANS, NATIONAL UNITY INDEX IMPROVING – MINISTRY’S SEC-GEN

KOTA BHARU, The integration level among Malaysians is strong, with the National Unity Index (IPNas) consistently improving each year, National Unity Ministry secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof said. He said this shows the success of the ministry's programmes and initiatives, which have fostered a strong understanding and unity among the country's diverse ethnic groups. Drawing from the encouraging feedback, Azman said the ministry aims to raise the IPNas to 0.7 per cent through a study scheduled for this year, a notable increase from the previous year's 0.6 per cent. "The ministry has implemented various programmes and initiatives to strengthen community unity, including the Jejak Harmoni programme, which fosters religious understanding and cooperation with leaders from various ethnic groups. "Through this programme, we discuss activities to promote mutual respect for each other's religions and educate the public about unity. Our goal is to foster understanding without crossing any boundaries," he told reporters at the National Unity Week closing ceremony in Kelantan here today. Elaborating, Azman acknowledged that there are individuals or groups attempting to incite or provoke racial sensitivities, particularly on social media, often due to their misunderstanding of government policies. "We have established the e-Sepakat system at the ministry to receive complaints, including those on sensitive issues and the 3Rs (race, religion and royalty)," he said. Recognising that relying solely on the system is inadequate, they also engage in outreach and education at the community level. "Through this system, we've received 47 complaints thus far and each month, we report these issues or complaints to the Cabinet," he said. Azman assured that the situation is currently under control, and the ministry collaborates with various agencies and enforcement bodies on national unity issues. Source: BERNAMA News Agency