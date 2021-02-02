Strive for excellence and integrity, Aguirre to cops

National Police Commission (Napolcom) vice chairman and executive officer Vitaliano Aguirre on Monday urged the personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to strive for excellence and integrity to build a better police organization.

Aguirre made his challenge in his speech during the 30th Police Service Anniversary of the PNP with a theme: “Kakampi mo laban sa pandemya, iligal na droga, kurapsyon at terorismo (Your ally against pandemic, illegal drugs, corruption and terrorism)” held at Camp Crame.

“Our people’s trust in us as their public servants will be compensated with our full dearest efforts to better ourselves. My challenge for all is always to strive for excellence and integrity,” Aguirre said.

He said his marching order from President Rodrigo Duterte when he was appointed at Napolcom is to turn the PNP into an organization that truly serves and protects the people.

“In a volatile world we need direct and decisive leaders of the police force who can act quickly without hesitation to the radical challenges of our fast-changing world, but always within the bounds of the law,” Aguirre said.

He said the PNP needs leaders who “can adapt to the changing times where everything is interconnected.”

Aguirre took the opportunity to thank Duterte for giving him another chance to serve the government.

“As I have on my first day at the Napolcom, I commit my God-given talents and abilities and even my sacred honor to live up to our dear President’s expectations,” he said.

Aguirre was first appointed by Duterte as Justice secretary but later resigned amid allegations of junking the cases against two alleged drug lords and alleged attempt to grant special treatment to Janet Lim Napoles, the alleged mastermind of the PHP10 billion pork barrel scam in 2013.

In the same event, PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas thanked every individual and agencies supporting the PNP in its efforts against crime, illegal drugs, and terrorism while performing as front-liners against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He enjoined the 220,000 men and women of the PNP “to remain steadfast and continuously perform our sworn duty with professionalism, integrity and credibility.”

“Let us all volt in as one strong team PNP towards a progressive and safe community and let us have the firm belief that God is always on our side as we move on to our new journey to serve and protect our people,” Sinas added.