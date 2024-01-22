Stricter security plans, minus signal shutdown set at Dinagyang fest

ILOILO: Iloilo City will implement stricter security measures during the highlights of the 2024 Dinagyang Festival on Jan. 27-28 without imposing signal shutdown as requested by the Philippine National Police (PNP). 'It will be very strict,' Mayor Jerry P. Treñas said during a press conference on Monday. He said he might issue an executive order that prohibits the use of backpacks during the events should the Iloilo City Police Office request it. He would also instruct the City Engineer's Office to install floodlights in areas where there is no lighting. When needed, he would also request augmentation from the Philippine Army. He added three mobile jails of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology will be on standby for unruly revelers and will be brought to the Iloilo City Action and Response (ICARE) center in Sooc, Arevalo, and Calumpang, Molo. Treñas will meet with members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod on Tuesday and expects a briefing on the result of their committee hearing on the appeal of Brig. Gen. Sidney Villaflor for the local government to reconsider the earlier decision of the council on signal shutdown. 'It's final, and while there is another letter of appeal that was sent to the city council, the city council will have to go over that. We want to give the letter of Gen. Villaflor as much as possible the seriousness it deserves so it has to go through due process,' he said. Treñas reiterated its opposition to imposing signal shutdown citing last year's experience when the shutdown affected telecommunication signals up to the Iloilo airport in Cabatuan town and other adjacent municipalities. 'Our police would be extra vigilant because we expect more visitors. More visitors because the country has opened, more visitors because of revenge travel,' he said. Meantime, Tourism Regional Director for Western Visayas Crisanta Marlene P. Rodriguez said festivals, in general, played a huge role in the promotion of the tourism of a locality. 'We are expecting that the highlights of Dinagyang would in crease tourist arrivals,' she said in a separate interview. She added they requested influencers from their central office to help promote the festival. Source: Philippines News Agency