Stricter health screening for land travelers in Davao

The city government here has stricter health screening protocols for land travelers who are going in and out of the city.

Mayor Sara Z. Duterte said in a radio interview Monday part of the measures is the installation of thermal scanners in the three major checkpoints in the city.

The thermal scanners have been installed at the Lasang checkpoint on July 19 while the installation in the Sirawan checkpoint will be on July 21 and on July 25 at the Lacson checkpoint, Mayor Sara said.

“For the past two weeks we constructed facilities to speed up the health screening at the checkpoints,” the mayor added.

Duterte said travelers arriving from other Mindanao airports that do not require a negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and travel by land to the city will be screened at the checkpoints.

“We have also strengthened screening at our entry and exit checkpoints in Davao City because we expect that there are passengers who landed from other airports who will travel by land to our city,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Task Force Davao said it has created a screening process to check the travel history of passengers entering the city and will coordinate with the City Health Office (CHO) for Davao residents arriving from other airports.

Mayor Sara said the city may conduct a voluntary and random RT-PCR testing for land travelers if the cases with a history of land travel would increase.

A similar measure is being done for air passengers following the surge of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases since the resumption of commercial flights at the Davao International Airport.

Under the policy, air travelers entering the city are required to present before boarding the negative result of RT-PCR test within 72 hours before the trip.

Source: Philippines News Agency