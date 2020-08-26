Stricter control measures at GenSan fishport complex pushed

The city government recommended on Wednesday the immediate implementation of stricter control measures at the fishport complex here after it was traced as a possible source of a confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infection.

Mayor Ronnel Rivera said he advised the management of the city fishport complex in Barangay Tambler to ensure that necessary health protocols are properly complied within its facilities.

Rivera cited the mandatory use of face masks and face shields and observance of safe physical distancing by all fish port workers and traders.

Residents raised alarm these past weeks over the lack of proper physical distancing by the usual crowd that gathers at the facility’s market sheds.

“We need to impose stricter measures there to contain the virus and prevent it from further spreading,” Rivera said in an interview.

The 32-hectare fishport complex, which is managed by the Department of Agriculture’s Philippine Fisheries Development Authority, hosts at least two wharves, four fish markets with 102 stalls, and several other facilities.

On Tuesday, a fish trader from Barangay Dajay in Surallah town, South Cotabato who frequents the fishport tested positive for Covid-19 in Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction testing.

The South Cotabato Integrated Provincial Health Office listed the fishport as the “area of exposure” of the 49-year-old male patient.

The mayor said the city cannot afford to close down the facility being an essential component of Region 12’s (Soccsksargen) food chain.

“We need to sustain its operations to ensure food security in the area amid this pandemic,” he said.

Rivera said the city government is currently assisting the contact-tracing activities for the patient and the six suspected cases of Covid-19 local transmission that were recorded in the area since last week.

As of Wednesday morning, the city already recorded a total of 57 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 34 recoveries.

Two additional cases involving locally stranded individuals from Clark and Manila were reported on Tuesday night by the Department of Health-Region 12. The patients are all in stable condition.

Source: Philippines News Agency