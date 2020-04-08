Stranded, quarantined workers fix Albay school’s water facility

Thanks to a seven-man team of construction workers stranded at the border of Camarines Sur and Quezon provinces, the water problem of a public school here that had lingered for years was finally resolved.

In a phone interview on Tuesday, Tabaco City Mayor Krisel Lagman-Luistro said the workers, led by Fernando Borbe, were refused entry to Bicol, along with many others from Metro Manila, due to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Luzon that was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The ECQ prompted the construction firm in Pasay City that employed the seven workers, who are from this city, to suspend operation and send them home to Bicol.

They were, however, refused entry at the checkpoint in Del Gallego, Camarines Sur, prompting the city government here to fetch them on March 21.

The group was brought to the Tabaco National High School.

“While the group was undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine and feeling bored at their holding facility, it was in this occasion where Borbe, a licensed master plumber, offered their services after noticing that the water facility in the school (was) defective and need(ed) repair work,” Lagman-Luistro said.

She said Borbe observed that the building where they were temporarily staying lacked basic water facilities with unfinished pipe connections and water lines, making it difficult for the occupants to have a steady supply of water for their hygiene.

Lagman-Luistro, after learning of the group’s proposal, immediately approved it and directed her engineering unit to prepare the program of work.

As soon as the materials arrived, the group started the repair work, fixing and replacing leaky and clogged pipes, which took them a whole week of work.

“The group completed the repair work earlier this week, the day when they also ended their 14-day quarantine,” she said.

To express the city government’s gratitude for the job well done, Lagman-Luistro said the city government deemed it proper to pay the group PHP21,000 for the services rendered.

She said “the opportunity to help the school was a reward by itself although the city government paid them for their services, they finished the job on time” before classes reopen.

According to her, at least 76 persons under monitoring in this city are undergoing quarantine after being stranded since they left Metro Manila.

Of the total, 40 are residents while 36 are from Catanduanes.

Source: Philippines News Agency