Stranded passengers, vehicles pile up in Bicol ports

A total of 1,244 passengers, as well as 400 trucks, cars, and trailers have been stranded in different Bicol ports due to the cancellation of sea travel, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Bicol said Friday.

In an interview, OCD-Bicol spokesperson Gremil Alexis Naz said there are currently 391 rolling cargoes and 12 vessels unable to leave port, while 31 other vessels are taking shelter in various ports, as per the Philippine Coast Guard report.

“Aside from sea travels, domestic flights have been canceled so far due to bad weather. Flights from Virac in Catanduanes, and Masbate City in Masbate province were canceled,” he said.

OCD-Bicol has also tallied 76 reported flooding incidents in 25 towns in Camarines Sur so far, with three barangays from the towns of Presentation, San Jose, and Lupi in Camarines Sur have reported rain-induced landslides.

OCD-Bicol also recorded a total 8,336 families, or 34,863 individuals, in 95 barangays have been affected in the province of Camarines Sur.

Meanwhile, the Sorsogon Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office had been placed on red alert status while the Sorsogon Provincial Hospital has been placed on code white alert

Engr. Raden Dimaano, SPDRRMO head, said supplies have been prepositioned in strategic areas, especially in Matnog where soup kitchens have been activated to provide food for stranded passengers and other commuters under Blue Lane Project.

The two engineering districts of the Department of Public Works and Highway have also been placed on standby and are continuously monitoring the situation for any obstructions on highways that might be induced by Tropical Storm Paeng.

The Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) is also on full alert for the possible impact of TS Paeng.

On alert for possible deployment are 77 police personnel, composed of 45 Reactionary Standby Support Force (RSSF) members from the Regional Headquarters, and 32 Quick Response Team members from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion.

The OCD is also coordinating with local government units for proper actions to be made to avoid casualties and other risks. (With reports from Bobby Labalan/PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency