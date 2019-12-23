Storm to spoil Christmas celebrations in Eastern Visayas

TACLOBAN CITY It will be a rainy Christmas in Eastern Visayas provinces as Tropical Storm Ursula (Phanfone) is expected to cross the region this week, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Monday.

The state weather bureau said in its advisory that Ursula accelerated while maintaining its strength as it threatened to bring strong winds and heavy rains in some parts of the country.

As of Monday noon, placed under typhoon Signal Number 1 are all Eastern Visayas provinces - Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, and Southern Leyte.

Other areas included are Sorsogon, Masbate, Ticao Island, northern Cebu, and northeastern Bohol, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Siargao Islands.

In its rainfall outlook, moderate to heavy rains will prevail in Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, and the northern portions of Cebu and Negros Occidental between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Residents in these areas are advised to take appropriate measures to reduce the potential impact of flooding and rain-induced landslides, especially in areas identified to be highly to very highly susceptible to these hazards, the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA also asked the public to take appropriate actions as it raised tropical cyclone wind signal number one in different provinces Monday as Ursula entered the country.

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council (DRRMC) concerned are advised to take appropriate actions and watch for the next severe weather bulletin, it said.

The state weather bureau also warned that moderate to rough seas will prevail over the eastern seaboards of the country in the next two days, making sea travel risky over these areas.

As of Monday noon, the center of the storm was estimated based on all available data at 790 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. It has maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph. The storm is moving west northwest at 30 kph.

Source: Philippines News Agency