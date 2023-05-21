STORM: MOE CHANNELS EMERGENCY FUNDS TO REPAIR 36 AFFECTED SCHOOLS IN KL, SELANGOR

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will immediately channel emergency funds to repair 36 schools in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor damaged by the storm on May 19.

In a statement today, the ministry said the allocations will be channeled to the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Education Department (JPWPKL) and Selangor Education Department (JPNS).

There were 27 affected schools in Kuala Lumpur and nine in Selangor, the ministry said.

It said JPWPKL, JPNS and district education offices will conduct a further evaluation on the damages at the affected schools with the help from the Public Works Department (JKR).

“JKR will then submit the evaluation report with the estimated cost and the allocation for the maintenance work will be made to JPWKL and JPNS immediately,” the statement reads.

The ministry said that JPWKL, JPNS and district education offices will carry out the repair and cleaning work with immediate effect to enable learning and teaching sessions to continue without any disruption.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency