﻿Stopping vote-buying a personal conviction: Comelec

Ending vote-buying depends on one’s personal conviction as the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it cannot catch violators all the time.

During Friday’s livestream of “Let’s talk MisOcc (Misamis Occidental)” organized by the Philippine Information Agency, Comelec-Region 10 officer, lawyer Gina Zayas-Sabio said it is up to the voters themselves to not accept bribe money.

“At the end of the day, it can only be prevented and stopped when those who buy and those who will vote will stop receiving or entertaining the seller because it is a personal conviction and an individual decision,” she said.

She also urged complainants to provide documents and other evidence but reminded not all are legitimate and actionable.

“We will only take action if the violation is against the right of a candidate or one of the supporters, or the people as a whole,” she said.

Misamis Occidental has 484,832 voters, 801 clustered precincts with vote-counting machines, and 2,403 members of the Board of Election Inspectors.

Support

In Lanao del Sur, Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, commander of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade, said they have partnered with private stakeholders for a successful and peaceful election.

He said the Comelec gathered the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, Moro National Liberation Front, Department of Education, and religious leaders, among others, to discuss election-related matters.

“They understand the importance of the right to vote of our fellowmen here in Lanao del Sur and according to them, they will help to assure that people will vote in the absence of threat and violence. That is their contribution to us in the elections,” he said in a recent statement.

Cuerpo said he also held private talks with candidates and sought their help to secure peace on May 9 and beyond.

Earlier this week, an information drive among the youth on responsible voting and mock voting in three villages here were held, with Department of the Interior and Local Government Region 10 Director Arnel Agabe encouraging voters to choose leaders who can improve the country post-pandemic.