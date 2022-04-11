Stonebranch Named a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Managed File Transfer

End-users highly rate Stonebranch for its integration capabilities, data lifecycle management, and workflow design tools

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the Spring 2022 G2 Grid report for Managed File Transfer (MFT).

“We’re pleased that Stonebranch’s high customer satisfaction ratings and large market presence have culminated in a leadership position on the G2 grid for managed file transfer,” said Damiani. “Nearly universal cloud adoption has created complex hybrid IT environments comprised of on-prem systems, clouds, and containers. Our goal is to help organizations simply and securely orchestrate their file transfers — both internally and externally.”

According to the 2022 State of IT Automation report, 92% of respondents use two or more public cloud service providers in their day-to-day activities, and 91% automate multi-cloud data transfers.

“It’s becoming increasingly important for enterprises to securely share data with business partners and providers,” said Giuseppe Damiani, Stonebranch CEO. “The Stonebranch B2B Managed File Transfer solution combines advanced automation with MFT to securely move sensitive data in real-time while adhering to industry-standard protocols.”

The G2 Grid ranks products algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores. The four possible categories in the G2 Grid are Leader, High Performer, Contender, and Niche.

The latest grid report is available now on the G2 website. G2 is the world’s largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world’s largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

