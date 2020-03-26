Stocks rally anew, peso sideways vs. USD

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rallied again Thursday while the peso ended sideways against the greenback.

The main equities index rose 7.44 percent, or 373.82 points, to 5,401.58 points.

It was mirrored by all the other indices, with the All Shares up by 6.06 percent, or 185.69 points, to 3,250.82 points.

Property surged the most with 9.33 percent, and was followed by the Financials, 8.31 percent; Services, 6.92 percent; Holding Firms, 5.80 percent; Industrial, 4.10 percent; and Mining and Oil, 3.22 percent.

Volume totaled to 590.86 million shares amounting to PHP7.66 billion.

Gainers surpassed losers at 151 to 48, while 26 shares were unchanged.

Regina Capital Managing Director Luis Limlingan said local shares remained up despite uncertainties on when US lawmakers will approve the proposed USD2 trillion coronavirus stimulus measure.

He, however, noted that a vote is expected within the week.

Lawmakers are pushing for the immediate approval of the measure to support the world’s largest economy and prevent another slowdown as a result of the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The US Senate passed the USD2-trillion coronavirus stimulus package late Wednesday.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on it Friday.

At home, the peso ended the day at 51.07 against the US dollar from 51.14 finish Wednesday.

It opened the trade at 50.98, weaker than the previous day’s 50.85 start.

It traded between 51.15 and 50.9, bringing the day’s average to 51.074.

Volume totaled to USD420.1 million, lower than the USD642.6 million a day ago.