Sto. Niño de Cebu parish warns faithful vs. bogus social media pages

MANILA: The Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu on Wednesday warned the public against bogus social media accounts claiming to be connected with it. 'The Augustinian friars of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu would like to inform everyone once again, especially the devotees of the Holy Child, that the Basilica has only one official Facebook Page which is https://www.facebook.com/BMSNCebu,' it said in a public advisory. It added that any other Facebook pages bearing the name of the Basilica and/or Santo Niño "are not in any way connected to the institution." "We would like to remind all the faithful to be mindful and careful of these pseudo accounts,' the Basilica added. The basilica said it does not promote any lucky charms or things that are supposed to bring luck. 'Moreover, we do not promote the Santo Niño de Cebu with green vestments that bring 'pa swerte' or 'lucky charms'. Sacred images remind us to deepen our trust and faith in God,' the Basilica said. It also urged the public to repor t a certain social media account as a bogus Basilica Minore del Santo Niño. 'We appeal to the public to report the following account 'https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553383515047 and mibextid=ZbWKwL as a fake/ unofficial account of Basilica Minore del Santo Niño,' the advisory added. Source: Philippines News Agency