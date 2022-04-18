﻿Sto. Niño Chapel, new landmark in Cebu City

Cebuanos can now spend their time praying and hold special celebrations at a new chapel of the Sr. Sto. Niño built by a private development firm at the Senior Citizens’ Park across the administrative building of the Cebu City Hall.

The chapel is now open for the elderly who want to have a place for prayer and meditation and offers a good venue for weddings and religious events.

Louie Ferrer, chair of Cebu2World (C2W), said in a statement on Monday the Sto. Niño Chapel, which was finished months after the 30-foot Santo Niño, was blessed by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma on Sunday.

“The Sto. Niño, 500 years since its arrival to Cebu, has become the core of Catholic Cebuano identity. Our relationship with the Senyor is very personal for us Cebuanos. You can see a likeness in almost every home. Even in Carbon, you will see the Sto. Niño in many stalls,” Ferrer said.

C2W, a subsidiary of engineering and infrastructure developer Megawide, entered into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Cebu clergy granting permission for regular masses and weddings at the chapel.

Palma also led the first Holy Mass celebrated at the chapel.

Ferrer considered the chapel as a new landmark that brings together Cebunos in the journey of a modern Carbon Public Market.

The chapel itself, which covers an area of 300 square meters, is inspired by both the shape of the Sto. Nino’s crown and the fluid motion of the Sinulog dance.

It can accommodate at least 150 parishioners, while the space leading to the park also served as an extension of the chapel’s main seating capacity.

The surrounding Senior Citizens’ Park has a 3,704-square meter landscape where devotees and guests can stroll around. Elderly park-goers also have a good view of the waterfront and the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.

There are also food outlets and well-maintained public toilets in the area.

Source: Philippines News Agency