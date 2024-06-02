STILL MESMERISING MELLY GOESLAW WOWS FANS AT AXIATA ARENA

KUALA LUMPUR, 'Queen of Soundtrack' Melly Goeslow once again demonstrated her powerful aura, mesmerising fans with over 20 songs at her concert, 'Ada Apa dengan Melly and Friends' at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil last night. In the over two-hour-long concert, the Indonesian singer cum composer wowed about 9,000 of her fans, most of them garbed in their school uniforms, with her hit songs. Melly, born Melliana Cessy Goeslaw, 50, was acccompanied by an orchestra and her husband, Anto Hoed as the music director, in the graduation night-themed concert. She kicked off the show with her hit song Tak Tahan Lagi, and was greeted with cheers and thunderous applause from fans who came not only from Malaysia but also Singapore. "Hello Kuala Lumpur, let's all be happy today at this concert," said Melly, before continuing with the numbers Ingin Mencintai, Dicinta and Pencinta Wanita. Undoubtedly, fans were kept breathless as Melly sang and danced, delivering an entertaining show. The concert was taken a notch up when award-winning local hip-hop artiste Joe Flizzow joined Melly on stage to perform the song Jika. Melly also surprised the audience by featuring Indonesian vocal sensation and fourth place winner of the final show of America's Got Talent (AGT) Season 18, Putri Ariani. "I want to thank Putri and that's why I trust her to perform a song that for me is magma in my career as a songwriter," she said, while leaving the stage to Putri Ariani to render the songs Cinta Sejati and Kamu dan Kenangan. The rest of Melly's repertoire included the songs Berdua Lebih Baik, Bimbang, Ayat-Ayat Cinta, Gantung and My Heart. Source: BERNAMA News Agency