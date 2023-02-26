Still a Remulla for Cavite’s 7th District

TRECE MARTIRES CITY, Cavite: The 7th District of this province comprising Indang, Amadeo, Tanza, and this city has a new representative in Congress after Crispin Diego "Ping" Remulla emerged as the winner in the special election held on Saturday.

Remulla was proclaimed Sunday morning by Commission on Elections (Comelec) officials at the Sangguniang Panglunsod Plenary Hall inside the Cavite Provincial Capitol.

He replaced his father, Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla, who was appointed Justice Secretary by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. shortly after the May polls last year, resulting in the vacancy.

The younger Remulla, who was the 7th district provincial board member before his poll victory, garnered 98,474 votes, beating former Trece Martires City mayor Melencio De Sagun (46,530), Lito Aguinaldo (1,610) and Mike Santos (1,068).

The total turnout of votes represented 42.11 percent or 149,581 counted votes out of 355,184 registered voters.

On election day, Remulla was accompanied by his wife, Georgia, and father in casting their votes at Tambo Malake Elementary School in Indang.

In an interview, he said they accomplished much during the campaign for he got to know many of his "kababayan" (townmates) in the district.

However, he refused to comment when asked by the media about the disqualification case filed against him by De Sagun, saying he had yet to receive a copy of the complaint.

The disqualification case filed on Feb. 23 stemmed from the Trece Martires local government unit’s social media post where he joined a social services event during the campaign period, which, De Sagun claimed, was a clear violation of the election code.

“It is very premature to conclude at this early stage, but we promise to take a deeper investigation for the filed disqualification case,” said Comelec chair George Garcia, a native of Indang

Source: Philippines News Agency