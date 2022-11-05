Stiffer sanctions sought vs. gov’t execs in agri smuggling

Amid the continuing proliferation of large-scale agricultural smuggling in the country, AGRI Party-list Rep. Wilbert Lee on Friday urged the enactment of a bill seeking to impose stricter penalties on public officials or employees involved in this crime.

In pushing for the passage of House Bill 5742, Lee underscored the need to punish not only the illegal importers but also “public officials or employees who tolerate, protect or take part” in agricultural smuggling, hoarding, and other market abuses.

“The agriculture sector will not progress, and issues relating to it will not be solved, if the supposed protectors and implementors of public interest are behind agricultural smuggling,” he said in a statement.

“Strict enforcement is needed as government officials and employees are agents of the people. The power and position entrusted to them should only be used for the benefit of all, and not for their own personal gain or for the few,” Lee said.

HB 5742 amends Republic Act 10845, or the “Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016,” which incidentally was authored by the AGRI Party-list.

Under the proposed measure, other unlawful acts of market abuses such as hoarding, profiteering, or cartel, among others, shall be declared as economic sabotage, aside from large-scale agricultural smuggling.

The penalty of up to life imprisonment and a fine of up to twice the fair value of the smuggled agricultural product or the product subject to hoarding, profiteering, or cartel; as well as the aggregate amount of the taxes, duties and other charges avoided plus interest at the prevailing legal rate, shall be imposed on any person who violates the provisions of the measure.

HB 5742 also mandates that public officials or employees found to be involved in such crimes shall “suffer the maximum penalties” imposed by the measure, and shall suffer the additional penalties of “perpetual absolute disqualification” from public office, and from voting and participating in any public election.

With the heavier punishment, Lee said he is hoping the measure will impede and put a stop to the involvement of public officials or employees in the large-scale smuggling, hoarding, and other market abuses of agricultural products, thus protecting Filipino farmers and promoting productivity in the agriculture sector.

“Dahil talamak pa rin ang agricultural smuggling, dehadong-dehado ang ating mga magsasaka at lalong nababaon sa kakapiranggot na kita (The continued proliferation of agricultural smuggling has placed our farmers at a very disadvantageous position and will found themselves deep in debt due to low income), he said.

“Sa paghihigpit sa implementasyon ng batas para sugpuin ang krimeng ito, bukod sa tataas ang produksyon at kita ng mga magsasaka, tataas din ang kita ng gobyerno, na magagamit sa serbisyo para sa mga Pilipino. Kapag nangyari ito, Winner Tayo Lahat (By stopping this crime through the stricter implementation of the law, aside from seeing an increase in the production and income of farmers, there will be an increase in government revenues that will be used for services to Filipinos. If this happens, we are all winners),” Lee said.

Source: Philippines News Agency