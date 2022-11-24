Steak specialties hog limelight in Clark’s gastronomic campaign

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) launched on Wednesday its latest gastronomic adventure in a bid to promote this Freeport as a premier destination for culinary tourism.

Dubbed “Clark Steaksperience,” the campaign is in partnership with the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) and various hotels here.

CDC president Agnes Devanadera, in a press conference held inside this Freeport, said the hotels participating in the campaign include Swissotel Clark, Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort, Clark Marriott Hotel, Midori Hotel and Casino, Royce Hotel and Casino, Quest Plus Conference Center – Clark and Park Inn by Radisson Clark.

She said the hotels also launched their own unique promos in support of the campaign.

“Their promos include discounts, ‘steakcation packages’ and various steak offerings that their guests may avail,” she said.

Apart from those world-class hotels in this Freeport, Devanadera said various steakhouses and restaurants in Clark will also showcase their own specialties and take on steak such as The Deli Steakhouse, Bretto’s Deli and Bistro, The Red Crab, House of Chops, Chiba Japanese Resto, and Cycles and Brew, among others.

CDC Tourism Promotions Division manager Noemi B. Julian said the CDC will also host a “Clark Steak Festival” on Dec. 10-11.

The two-day festival will include a series of fun events such as the steak cook-off challenge, steak-eating contest, and other steak-related activities aimed at promoting the Clark Steaksperience campaign here.

“The two-day culminating event aims to highlight the steaks in Clark and give the spectators a superb ‘steaksperience’,” Julian said.

Other activities include the recreation of the American mess halls, celebrity concerts, a giant lantern display, wine-pairing seminars, arcades and many more.

There will also be food and non-food concessionaires available around the Clark parade grounds during the event.

The Clark Steaksperience campaign was made possible through the memorandum of agreement signed between CDC and TPB on Dec. 31, 2021

