State university execs raise funds for stranded students

Deans of various colleges of the Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) here on Tuesday (April 7) launched a fund raising campaign among their staff to provide students stranded in boarding houses and dormitories with their basic needs amid the extended enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Luzon due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

So far, various departments of the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) have raised a total amount of PHP25,500 which will be used to buy food packs through the Office for Student Affairs and Services (OSAS).

Aside from the amount, another PHP20,000 was pledged for the same purpose. “This ‘bayanihan’ program stemmed from the CAS Alumni Association (CASAA), which recently launched its donation drive dubbed “Tayo MagCASAAma Laban sa Covid-19” in order to raise financial support to students who have been locked down amid the Covid-19 pandemic since March 16,” said Dr. Elizabeth Marfel Gagni, director of the university’s Student Affairs and Services.

The association said in its official Facebook page on Saturday (April 4) that it will also help the front-liners of the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in case there is a surplus in donations from the MMSU community.

The CASAA said donors may send their pledges through the following accounts: PNB (546870600018), BDO (005490129906), BPI (3449043439), GCash (09178450042), PayMaya and Landbank (through QR codes).

Meanwhile, the College of Business, Economics and Accountancy (CBEA) has also raised a substantial amount from its faculty, staff, student council, and academic organization members. The collection was used by the college to help its 15 stranded students.

CBEA is still seeking for more donors and planning to share some funds to other students of the university.

The College of Agriculture, Food and Sustainable Development (CAFSD), on the other hand, has collected PHP17,000 from its faculty members, which was used to buy food packs for its nine stranded students.

The College of Engineering, too, was not left behind as it collected a substantial amount for its 52 stranded students and two front-liners.

Prior to this “bayanihan” activity, the MMSU already launched three major initiatives in response to the Covid-19 crisis — the production of 70 percent ethyl alcohol from nipa extracts by the National Bioenergy Research and Innovation Center (NBERIC); creation of improvised face masks by the College of Industrial Technology; and the food rationing program for MMSU students and front-liners. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency