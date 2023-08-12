STATE POLLS: CIVIC DUTY COMES FIRST FOR BRIDEGROOM-TO-BE

Today is Abdul Qayyim Roslan’s wedding day, yet he still found time before his solemnisation ceremony to fulfil his civic duty in the Selangor state election.

Clad in white Baju Melayu with samping, the 26-year-old worker at a company in Bangsar arrived at the polling centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Keramat here at 7.57 am to cast his vote.

“This is my responsibility as a Malaysian citizen, so it is very important that I do this first. I have talked to my future wife and she agreed that I should vote first.

“As soon as I finish voting, I will go to Selayang for my solemnisation ceremony. My future bride will cast her ballot there right after our ceremony concludes this afternoon,” he said when met outside the polling centre for the Lembah Jaya state seat.

Meanwhile, Chung Wai Choong, 63, a polio patient, did not let his illness stop him from exercising his constitutional right.

Despite having his right leg encased in a steel calliper, Chung said that he had never failed to fulfil his duty and vote for the Bukit Antarabangsa state seat in the last 20 years.

“I’ve had polio since I was a baby, and it’s made my right leg muscles weak. But my left leg still works well, so I don't want to miss the opportunity to vote,” said the Kemensah Heights resident when met at the polling centre for the Bukit Antrabangsa state seat.

The self-employed also advised the public to exercise their democratic rights for the country’s future.

The Lembah Jaya state seat sees a straight fight between famous rapper Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad, who is better known as Altimet of Pakatan Harapan (PH), and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Sharifah Haslizah Syed Ariffin.

Meanwhile, for the Bukit Antarabangsa seat, it is a three-cornered fight between PH candidate Mohd Kamri Kamarudin, PN candidate Sasha Lyna Abdul Latif and Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia’s (MUDA) Melanie Ting.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency