STATE POLLS: AVOID ISSUES THAT INCITE PUBLIC ANGER – AHMAD ZAHID

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has advised candidates contesting in the upcoming elections in six states to avoid issues that will incite public anger.

The Barisan Nasional chairman and UMNO president said although candidates have differing opinions and political views they need to act rationally when campaigning.

“And so it is with the Unity Government, the MADANI government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, we are founded on the voices of the existing two-third majority of the Dewan Rakyat, this is the first time since the 11th general election that a government has a two-third majority.

“We need to support this government. If you don’t agree, it’s okay, we celebrate differences of opinions but for me, it’s better to seek out common ground and not focus on differences,” he said during his speech at the Aidilfitri celebrations at Tuminah Hamidi Mosque here tonight.

He also said that Malaysians should not be politicking all the time but only when elections are held so that effort can be given to develop the country.

“After all that, we need to develop our place, build our states and the people should come together so that we can not only develop our area, but our families together,” Ahmad Zahid said.

He also urged the people of Perak to set aside their differences and unite in thought and actions and not to engage in politicking too much.

“We in Bagan Datuk really support the leadership of Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad as Perak Menteri Besar and this support is done openly, and quietly, we have done it consistently,” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency