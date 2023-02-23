State of health emergency in Negros city due to amoebiasis surge

BACOLOD CITY: A state of health emergency has been declared in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental following an increase in amoebiasis cases this week, the city government said on Thursday.

In a statement, Mayor Renato Gustilo said “alarming concerns on the rising cases of amoebiasis,” prompted him to issue Executive Order (EO) No. 79, declaring a state of health of emergency.

“I passed an executive order to direct strong coordination among barangays in spreading public awareness regarding this surge and how to prevent it,” he added.

Although Gustilo did not mention the current number of amoebiasis cases in the northern Negros city, he said that patients have already been hospitalized and he had visited those admitted at the San Carlos City Hospital.

“I visited the city hospital on Feb. 21 to check on the patients confined for amoebiasis and to guarantee the responsiveness of our local hospital,” he added.

Gustilo said since Tuesday, the City Health Office and the San Carlos City Hospital have been advising residents through social media to be cautious of the surge in amoebiasis cases.

EO 79 noted that anyone, young and old, is prone to contracting food and waterborne diseases such as cholera, diarrhea, typhoid fever and amoebiasis.

A person can contract amoebiasis by ingesting infective cysts through water or food contaminated with infected feces and by eating with hands without proper washing.

The illness can be prevented through boiling of water for drinking; keeping surroundings clean; washing hands after using the toilet and before eating; and maintaining proper personal and food hygiene.

Source: Philippines News Agency