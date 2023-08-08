State of calamity pushed for Dinagat town to avert ASF escalation

The town government of Libjo in Dinagat Islands is recommended to be placed under a state of calamity as a consequence of the continued increase of African swine fever (ASF) cases. On Tuesday, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MDRRMC), led by Libjo Mayor Melody Llamera Compasivo, released a statement recommending the declaration of a calamity state to the Sangguniang Bayan (SB) a day earlier. 'The people in the municipality are alarmed by the rising cases of ASF. A solution to deter the further spread of the ASF is necessary,' the statement said. The state of calamity proposal was approved by both the MDRRMC members and the 16 barangay chairpersons of the town. 'Based on the data provided by the Municipal Agriculture Office, six barangays in the town are already affected by the ASF,' the statement said. As of Aug. 7, some 163 heads of hogs were already culled in the affected barangays as a measure to stop the spread of the disease to other villages. The MDRRMC has suggested the installation of footbath checkpoints at the entry points of barangays that have not yet been impacted by ASF. Also, the council proposed that the sale of live hogs and pork by-products should only be permitted in barangays that have not yet been impacted by the disease. The Libjo SB is expected to make the declaration during its regular session this week

Source: Philippines News Agency