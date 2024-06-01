STATE LEGAL ADVISOR’S DEPT NEEDS TO CONTINUE TO BE PROACTIVE – AB RAUF

MELAKA, The Melaka state legal advisor's department needs to continue to play a proactive role in ensuring the state government's administrative structure is on the right track, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said. In Melaka specifically, the significance of the department was very clear in ensuring the country's agenda and direction were in line with policies and the Melakaku Jaya strategic plan 2035. "The Melaka state legal advisor's office showed excellence in solving and obtaining decisions that favoured the state government in various civil cases involving contracts, concessions, land claims and legal conflicts. "It is a positive sign to create a conducive environment to drive the development of the state,' he said during a dinner cum meeting with the state legal advisor's departments here tonight, with Attorney-General Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, Solicitor-General Datuk Almalena Sharmila Johan, Parliamentary Draftsman Datin Rozita Ramli and Melaka Legal Advisor Datuk Abd Aziz Engan in attendance. He added that the three-day meeting with state legal advisors gathered over 22 state legal advisors and assistant advisors from all over Malaysia to plan strategies to shore up and develop the institution of legal advisors in the country. 'I hope that the meeting can spark ideas that can serve as catalyst for the development of a more dynamic, progressive institution, which will have an economic spillover for states and the country. "I'm also thankful to the Attorney-General's Chambers that has contributed expertise and cooperation for the sake of public interest,' he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency