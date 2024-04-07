STATE GOVERNMENT PLANS TO TURN PULAU GAYA INTO A TOURIST ATTRACTION – HAJIJI

KOTA KINABALU, The State Government plans to beautify Pulau Gaya and turn it into one of Sabah's tourist attractions, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. He said Pulau Gaya has the quality to become a good tourist attraction but the presence of squatters on the island would not bode well with the plan. "The idea has been there for quite some time and the current State Government is planning to shift the people who are locals in Pulau Gaya to the main land. 'Pulau Gaya has a special place in our history and it is located just about a five-minute boat ride from the State Capital. We need to leverage on this,' he said at the Kembara Kasih Ramadan programme at Pulau Gaya near here today The Chief Minister said the Putatan Parliament Office under Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya also plan to build a Health Clinic on the island. 'What is important is the people here continue to maintain unity, security and cleanliness,' he said. Hajiji, accompanied by Petagas Assemblyman Datuk Aw ang Ahmad Sah Awang Sahari, also presented school fees assistance to 70 pupils from the office of the Petagas Assemblyman. Later, Hajiji together with Awang Ahmad Sah, Shahelmey, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Mohd Ariffin Mohd Arif and Yayasan Sabah Director Datuk Ghulam Haidar Bahadar Khan presented Aidilfitri contributions to the community. Source: BERNAMA News Agency