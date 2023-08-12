STATE ELECTION: ORANG ASLI WOMAN IN CONFINEMENT GOES TO POLL WITH BABY

An Orang Asli woman who gave birth to her first child a month ago, was among the electors who went to cast their votes at the polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kuala Betis here today in the Kelantan state election.

Andak Oi, 20, a Temiar Orang Asli from Kampung Guling, arrived at the polling centre with her brother at 9 am.

Andak, who brought along her 30-day-old daughter, Aleh Rose Nayang, said this was her second time voting. The first was for the 15th General Election (GE15).

“I didn't have to wait long because there is a special lane for women with babies. in a long line because I could use a special lane with the baby I was carrying.

"I had to bring my baby along because she is still small and breastfeeding. Thankfully, the voting process was brief," she said when met at the polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kuala Betis, here, today.

A total of 2, 688 registered electors are expected to cast their votes at SK Kuala Betis, one of the 15 polling centres in the Galas state constituency.

For Abok Jawing, 22, who brought along her two-year-old child, said she and her fellow villagers came together in a car to vote.

“We are from Kampung Langsat, Kuala Betis, which is about six kilometres from SK Betis, and we have planned to come together to the polling station, with the hope that our votes will help improve the life of the Orang Asli community,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kampung Merlong Orang Asli chief, Ibrahim Marijah, 66, urged the Orang Asli community to come out and fulfil their rights as voters for their well-being and welfare.

“Every vote matters. We should fulfil our responsibility to improve governance and related issues,” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency