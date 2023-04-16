Standhardinger named BPC; Hollis-Jefferson wins Best Import

Ginebra's Christian Standhardinger took home the PBA Governors' Cup Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award while TNT's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson won the Best Import plum for the season-ending conference, given out prior to the start of Game 4 of the finals at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Sunday. The two-time defending champion Ginebra leads TNT, 2-1, in the best-of-seven series as of posting time. Standhardinger, the statistical points leader up to the semifinals, also won in the media and players' votes. He garnered 36 of 37 first-place media votes for 506 points, topped the players votes with 70 points and secured 534 statistical points (SPs) to finish with 1,110 points. TNT's RR Pogoy finished second with 672 points and San Miguel Beer's CJ Perez came in third with 561 points. Hollis-Jefferson ruled the stats race and media votes to beat Ginebra's Justin Brownlee. He tallied 619 SPs, 457 media vote points and 71 player vote points for 1,147 points. Brownlee finished with 966 points behind 570 SPs, 320 media points, and 76 player vote points. San Miguel's Cameron Clark finished third with 610 points, while Meralco's KJ McDaniels came in fourth with 573.

Source: Philippines News Agency