Stamp Bazaar held at the Manila Central Post Office

In celebration of 2022 National Stamp Collecting Month and the 255th Anniversary of the establishment of the Philippine Postal System, the Philippine Stamp Collectors Society (PSCS) in cooperation with the Philippine Post Office held its annual “Stamp Bazaar” last Nov. 12, at the historic Manila Central Post Office lobby in Liwasang Bonifacio.

The primary purpose of the Post Office is not only to deliver letters and parcels but also to recognize and immortalize the rich history, culture and achievements of the Philippines through the issuance of stamps, postcards and official philatelic items.

Veteran and young generations of stamp enthusiasts have proven that the popularity of stamps in everyday life of Filipinos has not disappeared even with the popularity of the internet.

“Stamps have not lost their worth; stamps become even more meaningful for stamp lovers and stamp collectors because of their historic, cultural and educational value,” PSCS President Jorge Cuyugan said in a news release on Tuesday.

Those who are engaged in stamp collecting are one in saying that they have been entertained and have gained knowledge while it is an investment opportunity for others.

Philately or stamp collecting has been around for over a hundred years in the country and has enticed millions of people from all over the world. Postage stamps could be likened to a miniature art collection or an exotic library or a museum of world icons.

Stamps are categorized into topics such as the environment, world cultural celebrities and national heritage, landscapes or animals, sports and heroism among others.

A free guided Heritage Tour was also organized among the participants in and around the iconic post office building which was built in 1926 and considered an Important Cultural Property by the National Commission for Culture and Arts.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY