Latest News

Stalled C-130 delays 18 flights at NAIA

MANILA: Eighteen flights were delayed as a result of a C-130 plane that stalled on the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) taxiway, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said on Thursday. The plane got stalled on Taxiway Charlie 6 at 9:30 a.m., apparently due to a system brake issue. The MIAA said the C-130's 37 passengers and seven crew were unharmed and transported to a nearby holding area. Domestic and international runways remained open during aircraft recovery done in coordination with the Philippine Air Force. In an advisory sent at 1:26 p.m., the MIAA said the plane was already towed and parked at the Remote Parking Bay 24. Mopping operations are being done to ensure the area is safe from foreign debris before it can be declared safe for use. Source: Philippines News Agency

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

