STACK Infrastructure expands APAC footprint with new 36MW campus in Inzai, Japan

Milestone follows recent announcement of STACK’s entrance to APAC market with the opening of its Singapore regional headquarters

DENVER, SINGAPORE and TOKYO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STACK Infrastructure (“STACK” or the “Company”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced a partnership with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”), a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, to develop a 36MW data center campus in Inzai, Japan. The project will break ground in 2Q 2022 with capacity expected to be delivered in 4Q 2023.

STACK’s new Inzai campus will include two buildings totaling 36MW of critical capacity and is ideally located in an area of Tokyo that has seen significant hyperscale data center growth. Each building will have 18MW and separate access points to accommodate multiple users with separation of security and services. The new development will provide scalability and redundancy by connecting to regional substations powered by Tokyo Electric Power Company. The campus, with options for potential campus expansion beyond the initial 36MW, will offer hyperscale and enterprise clients a facility that is designed to enable higher rack density and floor loading specifications, reflecting the evolving requirements in Inzai and the APAC region more broadly.

This partnership pairs STACK’s global excellence in data center development and operations with Oaktree’s leading real estate platform and local resources which enables accelerated entry into the Japanese data center market. STACK brings expertise, talent, and capital to its partners to help them develop their strategic land parcels. STACK has assembled a world class in-country team, to lead the development and operations efforts in Japan.

“STACK’s expansion into Japan exemplifies our focus on establishing a scalable presence in markets that are strategically important to our clients,” said Pithambar (Preet) Gona, STACK’s Chief Executive Officer – APAC. “The decision to enter Japan, a critical location for hyperscale customers, demonstrates STACK’s ability to leverage our partnership model, capital, expertise and ability to attract leading talent in the industry to the STACK platform.”

“We are excited to partner with STACK to accelerate their international expansion in this critical region,” said Hideya Takahashi, Senior Vice President of Oaktree. “STACK’s industry-leading innovative technical solutions paired with Oaktree’s experience in providing ideal locations and infrastructure in the region, will result in a 36MW campus that is looking to exceed the highest level of expectations from clients.”

On the heels of a tremendous year of growth in 2021, STACK kicks off 2022 by adding another international campus to its growing global footprint. Recently STACK also announced the upcoming commissioning of a 24MW facility in Portland , and reported plans to enter Singapore, South Korea, Australia, and other Asia Pacific markets after Japan. STACK also offers several other opportunities in key regions throughout the United States and Canada, including:

A 19-acre data center campus in Toronto, Canada with 8MW coming available in Q3 2022 and an additional 48MW planned to be introduced in future phases starting in 2023

with 8MW coming available in Q3 2022 and an additional 48MW planned to be introduced in future phases starting in 2023 A 125-acre Northern Virginia campus now in its second phase of expansion, which will grow critical capacity to 72MW and come online starting in Q4 of 2022

campus now in its second phase of expansion, which will grow critical capacity to 72MW and come online starting in Q4 of 2022 A 30-acre data center campus in Portland, Oregon with immediate shell and commissioned capacity and future phases totaling 84MW

with immediate shell and commissioned capacity and future phases totaling 84MW A 400-acre hyperscale data center campus with 400MW potential critical capacity in AllianceTexas , a master-planned development in Fort Worth, Texas, in partnership with Hillwood

, a master-planned development in Fort Worth, Texas, in partnership with Hillwood A New Albany, Ohio 42MW data center campus with immediately available and build-to-suit expansion opportunities

with immediately available and build-to-suit expansion opportunities A new 79-acre hyperscale data center campus in Avondale, Arizona , with 150MW of potential critical capacity

, with 150MW of potential critical capacity Build-to-suit opportunities in Atlanta, Georgia , including a potential 12MW in Alpharetta and a 48MW campus in nearby Lithia Springs

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, the Company delivers an extensive geographic footprint spanning the United States, Canada, and Asia Pacific with a comprehensive suite of wholesale build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions. With unparalleled existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies

need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK.

For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com.

ABOUT OAKTREE

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $158 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,000 employees and offices in 19 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree’s website at http://www.oaktreecapital. com/.

