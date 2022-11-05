St. Benilde downs La Salle in V-League Collegiate Challenge

The College of St. Benilde snapped a two-game skid after posting a 25-18, 25-20, 26-28, 23-25, 15-8 victory over De La Salle University in the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena here Friday.

Banking on middle blocker James Paul Laguit and outside hitter Roniey Adviento, the Blazers dominated the fifth set to wrap up the match after two hours.

CSB registered its first win in three outings in Pool A while DLSU slid to 2-1.

“We prepared in a way that they also want to win. Somehow, we achieved what we wanted to do,” said St. Benilde assistant coach Jose Roque, who took over from head coach Arnold Laniog.

Adviento, the CSB team skipper, scored 14 attack points and three blocks, while rookie Arnel Christian Aguilar finished with 15 spikes, one ace, and one block.

On the other hand, DLSU outside hitter Noel Michael Kampton scored 24 points on 22 spikes and two aces as the Green Spikers fought bravely to claim the third and fourth sets, but were outplayed in the deciding fifth set.

Team captain Vince Gerard Maglinao chipped in 12 spikes and one block and Nathaniel del Pilar added 11 points, including two blocks.

Meanwhile, La Salle hopes to return to the win column when it battles the University of Santo Tomas at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Other matches pit Ateneo de Manila University against Perpetual Help (1 p.m.), National University against Adamson University (3 p.m.), and San Beda College against San Sebastian College at 5 p.m.

Source: Philippines News Agency