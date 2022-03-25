﻿SSS warns erring employers in Ilocos Norte

The Social Security System (SSS) has warned delinquent employers in Ilocos Norte who are not remitting their employees’ contributions and loan payments, citing that they will be facing legal sanctions if they will not settle their obligations.

Following the directive of the new SSS president and chief executive officer (PCEO) Michael G. Regino, the SSS Laoag branch reported Friday that it has issued a written order to at least four erring employers in the province who failed to remit the SSS contributions of their 92 employees amounting to over PHP1.72 million with accumulated penalties worth PHP547,171.50.

According to the SSS, the non-remittance of SSS contributions and non-production of employer documents to the SSS were used as a basis in the computation of these employers’ delinquencies.

The three employers failed to produce any documents, which is a violation of their legal obligations under the SSS law.

“Non-remittance of employees’ SSS contribution is tantamount to depriving them of their right to social security. We have seven benefits for our members namely sickness, maternity, disability, unemployment, retirement, death, and funeral, and several loan privileges like salary, calamity, and educational loans. Without their contributions, workers cannot avail of these benefits and loan privileges,” SSS vice president for Luzon North 1 Division Cesar P. Saludo said on Friday.

Under the Social Security Act of 2018, employers are mandated to remit the SSS contributions of their employees. The employee’s share in the monthly contribution should be deducted from their monthly salary and remitted together with the employer’s share in SSS contribution, including employee’s compensation (EC) contribution.

It is also the employer’s obligation to update and submit its contribution collection list and employment reports to SSS.

Delinquent employers subject to the Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) campaign are enjoined to settle their SSS legal obligation by availing of the SSS Pandemic Relief and Restructuring Program (PRRP 3)-Enhanced Installment Payment Program.

Saludo said the SSS will only take legal action should the employers still fail to settle their obligations upon the lapse of the said program.

Under the PRRP 3, employers may pay within nine to 60 months depending on the total amount of their obligation.

Employers will be given nine months to settle their delinquency of up to PHP50,000; 12 months for the delinquency of more than PHP50,000 up to PHP100,000; 18 months for the delinquency of over PHP100,000 to PHP500,000; 24 months for the delinquency of over PHP500,000 up to PHP2 million; 36 months for the delinquency of more than PHP2 million up to PHP5 million; 48 months for the delinquency of over PHP5 million to PHP10 million; and 60 months for the delinquency of more than PHP10 million.

“Employers are allowed to pay in full the principal obligation first and the corresponding penalties to be paid in installment, apply the monthly installments to the principal ahead of the payment for the penalties, or pay in full the remaining delinquency at any time during the term of the Installment Payment Agreement (IPA),” Saludo said.

SSS Laoag head Richard Raralio also reminded employed members to constantly check their contribution through their My.SSS account portal.

“Since we are now online, all members are advised to create their own My.SSS account and from there, you can check whether your contributions are posted as well as the status of your benefit claims and loan applications,” Raralio said.

Some of the employers usually resolve their violations when there is already a warrant of arrest and a resolution from the court.

Source: Philippines News Agency