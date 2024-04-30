Pangasinan: The Social Security System (SSS) branch in this city is set to collect about PHP375,000 from four delinquent employers following the holding of the simultaneous nationwide Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) campaign on Tuesday. "The RACE is part of the Labor Day celebration for the benefit of the employees," SSS-Urdaneta City chief Christopher Servas said in an interview. The RACE campaign covers employers with less than 100 employees, or the micro and small enterprises (MSEs). During the event, four other employers were also given notices due to non-registration, while 70 employees will benefit, he said. Servas said employers can settle delinquencies amicably and would also benefit from it. 'We have enough consideration for them but ultimately, this is for the benefit of the employees,' he said. Servas said SSS also have condonation programs that the employers may avail of. The SSS-Urdaneta City branch covers the fifth and sixth districts of Pangasinan, with over 19 local government uni ts. Source: Philippines News Agency