SSS to collect P700-K from 6 delinquent Albay employers

The Social Security System (SSS) - Luzon Bicol division is expecting to collect PHP700,000 from six delinquent employers who do not remit their employees' contributions in Daraga City, Albay province. The six establishments are in the hardware, canteen, laundry shop, car wash, cargo, and glass supply businesses. Elenita Samblero, SSS-Luzon Bicol vice president, said in a press conference on Friday that they visit employers to remind them of their obligations to pay the monthly contributions of their employees as part of the Relief Afforded to Challenged Employers (RACE) campaign. 'This program is effective not just in Bicol but all over the Philippines. Marami pa kaming hahabulin. Nakikita natin na effective kasi after ng RACE, may mga employer na pumupunta na agad sa (We have more to run after. We see that it is effective because after RACE visits, some employers immediately go to the) office to comply," Samblero said. She said the objective of the campaign is not to shame the employers but to instill awareness of their obligations with SSS and clean their records. "It is also the opportunity for the employers to avail of the programs of the SSS that they could take advantage of that we find it very beneficial on their part," she said. Samblero said of the 150 employers in the region who have been visited in the past two years, the SSS was able to collect PHP6.7 million, which benefited 1,715 employees. Among the 150 employers, 28 have fully paid their obligations, 46 availed of the partial or installment option, 53 were for re-assessment, and the rest were referred to the legal department, have pending cases, or availed of other condonation offers.

Source: Philippines News Agency